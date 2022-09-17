Malaika-Amrita to come up with hindi version of 'Keeping Up With Kardashians' with 'Arora Sisters'?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@B4UUSA Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

The coolest Bollywood sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are reportedly all set to work together in a series titled 'Arora Sisters'. After their glimpse in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema the Arora siblings are coming back to web soon. The show will focus on the personal and professional lives of Malaika and Amrita. With this, they will give the audience a glimpse of their lifestyle and day-to-day activities.

Fans can also expect the presence of their close friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the show.

Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others.

Malaika is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town. On the other hand, her sister Amrita has worked as an actress in the past. She had acted in films like 'Kitne Door Kitne Paas', 'Awara Paagal Deewana' and 'Kambakkht Ishq'. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's gift to Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula makes her do the 'happy dance'

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor

One of the most popular couples in B-Town, Malaika and Arjun often turn heads with their on-point fashion game. Ever since the couple have come out about their romance, they never shy away from expressing love to each other in public eye. They often embark on vacations together and share sneak peeks on social media. They are also often spotted in the city as they step out for dinner dates and quality time. Over the time, Malaika has also formed a close bond with Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt or Malaika Arora in Rs 98k Balenciaga shirt- Who slayed it better?

Earlier, when Arjun Kapoor graced the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, along with Sonam Kapoor, he spilled some beans on his relationship with Malaika Arora. "I think I've lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can't just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be 'What do you mean?' If you ease people in, they'll understand," Arjun said.

The actor further went on to say, "I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps."

