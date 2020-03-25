Makeup Ke Sath? Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma brutally trolled for their 'fake napping' photo

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan made a smashing debut on the photo-sharing application Instagram later which she became quite active on social media. She is currently quarantining with Saif and Taimur and has been giving us the minute details of what they are up to. Recently, she along with her best friends Malaika Arora, Amrita, sister Karisma Kapoor, and Malika Bhat shared a picture where the beauties were seen taking a nap during the free time at home. However, the photo did not go down well with the Netizens who brutally trolled them for 'fake napping' with loads of makeup on their face.

The picture which was captioned as, "Friends that nap together, stay forever" got attention where people asked Kareena about who sleeps with makeup and with a pout on her face. Even Karisma was seen with glasses on during her sleep. Have a look at the picture here:

Here's how they got trolled online:

Fake Napping trolled

Meanwhile, on the day of Janta Curfew, Kareena shared photos of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur planting saplings.

Earlier spreading awareness about coronavirus and emphasising on social distancing, Kareena shared a throwback photo. Posting a picture of Baby Kareena, the actor wrote, “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing.”