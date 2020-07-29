Wednesday, July 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Make-up artiste Manish Karjaokar no more; Varun Dhawan, Remo Dsouza pay condolences

Make-up artiste Manish Karjaokar no more; Varun Dhawan, Remo Dsouza pay condolences

"RIP Manish Dada. I am completely shocked. He was on the sets of ABCD 2 and Street Dancer. Always jovial and a team player. These people are the real backbones of our films. Very sad news," Varun Dhawan wrote on Wednesday.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2020 15:14 IST
Make-up artiste Manish Karjaokar no more; Varun Dhawan, Remo Dsouza pay condolences
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REMO D'SOUZA

Make-up artiste Manish Karjaokar no more; Varun Dhawan, Remo D' Souza pay condolences

Renowned Bollywood make-up artiste Manish Karjaokar is no more. Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to confirm the news and pay his condolences."RIP  Manish Dada. I am completely shocked. He was on the sets of ABCD 2 and Street Dancer. Always jovial and a team player. These people are the real backbones of our films. Very sad news," Varun wrote on Wednesday.

Director-choreographer Remo Dsouza, who worked with the late make-up artist in "ABCD 2", too took to social media to remember Karjaokar.

"R. I. P. @manish_karjaokar you will be missed my brother," Remo wrote on Instagram along with a picture in which Manish is seen applying make-up on Remo's face.

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal shared a picture with Manish on Instagram and wrote: "I am broken today, In agony, it pains a lot to know that dada is no more with us."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X