Sankranti 2022: Bonfire, cooking & clicks, Chiranjeevi records family's Pongal celebrations

For Tollywood's megastar Chiranjeevi, this year's Sankranti festivities are all about bonding with the family and spending quality time together. The extended Chiranjeevi family gathered for the celebrations, complete with the traditional 'Bhogi' bonfire. The actor conveyed his Sankranti wishes by posting a video that tastefully documents the Sankranti celebrations that had his brothers, sisters, children, nephews, nieces and grandchildren wishing Chiranjeevi as he pans the camera from person to person.

The video begins with Chiranjeevi saying, "Andariki Bhogi Sankranti subhakankshalu (Wish everyone a happy Bhogi and Sankranti). Love you all," before he moves the camera to capture the rest of the family in attendance.

The roving camera, helmed by Chiranjeevi, catches his son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana, daughters, wife, brother-in-law Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind, the Mega Star's mother, brother Nagababu, and nephews Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej, who is recuperating after surviving a motorbike crash. The first to appear in the video is actor Varun Tej who wished all the fans.

As the family celebrate around a bonfire, everyone seemed to be in high spirits as they laughed, hugged and enjoyed the festival. Chiranjeevi posted the video on social media and it is garnering an unending stream of views. Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy Bhogi. Happy Sankranti. Andarik bhoga bhagyala saṅkranti subhakankhṣalu!"

Varun Tej too shared a video from their celebration, as he lights a bonfire, the actor then proceeds to make dosas with Chiranjeevi. In the fun banter, Chiranjeevi is seen hilariously trying to destroy Varun Tej's dosa as it looks better than his. Later, Vaishnav Tej and Sai Dharam Tej are seen lining up to taste the lovely dosas. "Dosa making 101 with boss!@chiranjeevikonidela #Bhogi2022," he captioned the post.