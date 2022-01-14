Makar Sankranti 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, B-Town send out warm wishes to fans

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Makar Sankranti: B-Town send out warm wishes to fans

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with much fervour across northern India. Sankranti honours the day when Sun travels from its zodiac and moves northwards from Tropic of Cancer to the tropic of Capricorn commemorating the end of the month with the winter solstice. From kite flying to enjoying delicacies prepared from til and jaggery, the festival is loaded with merriment and frolic. People mark the festival of Makar Sankranti with warmth and enthusiasm. Extending warm wishes to fans on the festival, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and others prayed for happiness and prosperity for their fans.