Makar Sankranti 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, B-Town send out warm wishes to fans

Makar Sankranti is one of the most popular festivals and is dedicated to the deity Surya or the sun. It is regarded as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Extending warm wishes to fans on the festival, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and others prayed for happiness and prosperity for their fans.

Ridhi Suri
New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2022 9:40 IST
Makar Sankranti: B-Town send out warm wishes to fans

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with much fervour across northern India. Sankranti honours the day when Sun travels from its zodiac and moves northwards from Tropic of Cancer to the tropic of Capricorn commemorating the end of the month with the winter solstice. From kite flying to enjoying delicacies prepared from til and jaggery, the festival is loaded with merriment and frolic. People mark the festival of Makar Sankranti with warmth and enthusiasm. Extending warm wishes to fans on the festival, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and others prayed for happiness and prosperity for their fans. 

 

  • Jan 14, 2022 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Manoj Bajpayee wishes fans

    Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to share his heartfelt wishes with fans on Makar Sankranti. 

  • Jan 14, 2022 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Akshay Kumar extends festive wishes to fans

    . Akshay took to Instagram handle to wish fans on Makar Sankranti. The actor shared a photo in which he is seen flying a kite.Sharing it, he wrote, "मीठे गुड़ में मिल गए तिल…उड़ी पतंग और खिल गए दिल May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna."

     

