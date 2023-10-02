Mahira Khan wedding: THIS is how Pakistani star met Salim Karim for the first time

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Salim Karim and Mahira Khan

After speculations for months, Pakistani star Mahira Khan finally got married to her close friend Salim Karim. The couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in Pakistan's Murree in the presence of their close friends and family. Hopping onto the trend of a minimal wedding look, both Khan and Karim opted for blue pastel shades for their special day.

While the actor slipped into an blue-tinted exquisite lehenga, Karim wore a blue sherwani and completed his look with a sky-blue turban around his head. The videos of their wedding ceremony are now doing rounds on the internet.

Watch the video here:

Who is Salim Karim?

Hailing from Pakistan, Salim Karim is said to be the CEO of the popular startup Simpaisa. The platform is for a variety of merchants from different sectors in more than 15 countries. Reports said Karim is also a professional DJ.

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's first meeting

Several Pakistani media reported that Mahira Khan and Salim Karim first met during an event hosted by Tapmad TV. They sparked dating rumours soon after they were spotted together, however, the couple kept their relationship under wraps and never spoke about it officially. In 2020, the actor first confessed to dating Karim and shared details about him during an Instagram Live with Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

In August 2023, rumours were rife that Mahira Khan was all set to wed Salim Karim. However, her manager called it an 'irresponsible journalism.' Cut to October 2023, the couple finally tied the knot.

Mahira Khan's first marriage

The Pakistani star, who was paired with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, was first married to Ali Askari. They got married in 2007 and later welcomed their first child, Azlan R. In 2015, their marriage ended.

Also Read: Is Priyanka Chopra the reason behind Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce? Here's what you need to know

Latest Entertainment News