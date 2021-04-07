Mahhi Vij breaks down at airport as she leaves daughter for first time | Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JAY BHANUSHALI Mahhi Vij with daughter Tara

Actress Mahhi Vij who has been shuffling between motherhood and work lately, left her daughter behind for the first time as she flew to Delhi for a shoot. Mahhi was spotted at the airport where daughter Tara had come to drop her. In the video, which is now going viral on the Internet, the mother-daughter duo was seen breaking into tears as neither wanted to be separated from each other. The video was shared by Mahhi's husband and actor Jay Bhanushali.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "After almost 2 years of @tarajaymahhi coming in our life.. @mahhivij was traveling outdoor for shoot without the baby..today I realized mother is a mother and chahe Kitna bhi karlo father can't take mother place...tara cried a lot today (sic)."

Later, Jay shared a video of Mahhi after she returned to her daughter. Their reunion was indeed adorable. Sharing the video, Jay wrote, "I guess my last post made lot of people emotional so posting this video to get a smile on your face. After shooting full night in delhi @mahhivij took the first flight and she is back home to be with."

Mahhi Vij became a mother to a daughter, Tara, in 2019, and ever since her life has been full of roller coaster rides. Jay and Mahii got married in 2010 and are already parents to two more children, whom they had adopted. Earlier recalling the special "motherly" moment from the time when her daughter Tara was born, Mahhi said it was one of her most precious moments after giving birth for the first time. Mahhi had said that an experience such as this one is not only emotional but a life-changing feeling for any mother.

Speaking about that special moment after Tara was first born, Mahhi shared: "Feeding Tara for the first time after she was born was an extremely emotional and heartwarming moment for me. I actually cried while feeding her, because it was then when the feeling of being a mother to her actually sank in."

--with IANS inputs