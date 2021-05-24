Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA Mahesh Shetty shares adorable picture with Sushant Singh Rajput on occasion of Brother's Day

On the occasion of Brother's Day, Mahesh Shetty shared a throwback picture with his friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two actors have been friends from the time they started their acting journey. The duo worked together in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. In the picture shared by Mahesh on his Instagram stories, Sushant can be seen sporting a black suit with Mahesh on his side. Both the actors pose together as they can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile. Mahesh shared the picture with a heart emoji.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH SHETTY Mahesh Shetty shares adorable picture with Sushant Singh Rajput on occasion of Brother's Day

Recently, Mahesh celebrated his birthday. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a screenshot of the late actor’s Instagram feed. Last year, Sushant had wished Mahesh on his birthday with an amazing picture. Shweta shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Wishing You a very happy birthday @memaheshshetty Hope you always stay happy. @sushantsinghrajput” To this, Mahesh replied, "Thank you this meant a lott."

Sushant Singh Rajput left an irreplaceable mark in the industry. His fans and colleagues have been mourning the loss for about a year now. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation was assigned the task of probing the Bollywood actor's death a couple of months after he passed away. The case is still under investigation. Sushant had made his last call to Mahesh Shetty.

On the professional front, Mahesh will be seen in Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.