Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional on Parveen Babi's 15th death anniversary, calls her 'intimate' stranger

Yesteryear Bollywood actress Parveen Babi breathed her last on January 21st, 2005. The actress was known for her ethereal beauty and charming roles on the big screen. As her fans rememeberd her on her 15th death anniversary, Mahesh Bhatt also took to his Twitter to remember her and turned emotional in his post. The filmmaker shared a series of post on the actress and called her and ‘intimate’ stranger.

Mahesh Bhatt, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with the actress, shared a post featuring her old photos and wrote, “Sometimes memories sneak out of our eyes and trickle down our cheeks.” Sharing another post, he wrote, "The ‘intimate’ stranger." Check out-

Sometimes memories sneak out of our eyes and trickle down our cheeks. https://t.co/6d9AC3kDNM — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 21, 2020

Parveen Babi was undoubtedly the reigning queen of the 70s. As much as she was popular for her roles, there were many controversies attached to her name. From rumoured relationships with Mahesh Bhatt and Danny Denzongpa to suffering from Schizophrenia, there were many layers to her life. It is also said that Mahesh Bhatt left her first wife and daughter pooja Bhatt to live with Parveen.

It is said that Parveen Babi was suffering from Schizophrenia, due to which she always had a fear of being killed by someone. In fact, she even charged attempt to murder on Amitabh Bachchan while shooting for the movie Shaan, in the year 1980. She was living in isolation and was found dead on January 22, 2005. It was reported that Parveen Babi passed away due to organ failure and diabetes.

