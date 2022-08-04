Mahesh Babu's Pokiri to re-release on actor's birthday, fans to donate film's collection for noble cause

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INENOKKADINE Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu will be turning 47 on 9th August! On the celebratory occasion, his fans have decided to mark the day with a special screening of his 2006 romantic action drama Pokiri. The distributors have decided to donate the entire remuneration of Pokiri special shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor kids through MB Foundation. Soon after the announcement, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar thanked everyone for their noble gesture.

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Post

Taking to her Instagram, the actress Namrata Shirodkar Mahesh Babu's fans. She wrote "Huge thank you to all the super fans for arranging special screenings for Pokiri all over the world. Immensely grateful for all the love. August 9 could not be any better."

Namrata also shared a note that read, "On the occasion of SuperStar Mahesh Babu's Birthday, The Special Shows of his film POKIRI have been Planned Worldwide on AUGUST 9th in the grandest way possible. Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been Phenomenal, Tickets were sold within Minutes for special shows. With Such outpour of Love from everywhere, Our Super Fans and Our Beloved Distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of Pokiri Special Shows to Help Children's Heart Operations and Education for Poor Kids through MB Foundation." ALSO READ: Har Ghar Tiranga: Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen & more join PM Modi's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

"We take immense pride in announcing this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our fans and distributors for supporting us. We would surely look forward to doing many such noble works shortly in the best way possible by following the footsteps of our hero SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU.. Like Hero Like FANS. This August 9th going to be Super Special," the note added.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently vacationing in Switzerland with Namrata Shirodkar.

About Pokiri

The Telugu movie was helmed by Puri Jagannadh and featured Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj in lead roles while Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde appear in supportive roles. Produced by Jagannadh and Manjula Ghattamaneni, the plot of the film revolved around a local goon whose killer instincts earn him not only his girlfriend's disapproval and a corrupt cop's enmity but also a riff with wanted don. Reportedly, the film grossed Rs 64 crore worldwide and remained the highest-grossing Telugu film for three years until it was surpassed by Magadheera in 2009.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates follows Mahesh Babu on social media, shares pic with actor and Namrata Shirodkar

Latest Entertainment News