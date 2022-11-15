Mahesh Babu's family issues statement on superstar Krishna's demise, says 'Goodbyes aren’t forever'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahesh Babu and superstar Krishna

Veteran Tollywood actor Krishna, father of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu passed away. According to doctors he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state but was revived after 20 minutes of CPR. He was put on a ventilator and his condition was critical. He breathed his last at Continental Hospital, where he was admitted late Sunday night after he suffered cardiac arrest. Sharing the sad news, Ghattamaneni family issued a joint statement officially informing fans, friends and others about the demise. The actor, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, turned 79 in May this year.

After Krishna passed away, the family shared the official statement a few hours after the actor's demise. The statement read, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again..."

The superstar of yesteryears was reported to be depressed since the death of his wife Indira Devi in September. ALSO CHECK: Recalling Tollywood legend Krishna's precious moments with son Mahesh Babu

About actor Krishna

In a career spanning five decades, Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy or Krishna, acted in more than 350 films. He had begun his career in early 1960s.

Born on May 31, 1942 at Burripalem in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna entered the film industry in early 1960s with small roles. He debuted as the lead actor with the 1965 movie Thene Manasulu', which became a hit. Krishna is known for many landmark movies like 'Alluri Seetharama Raju' (19767), which was the first cinemascope movie in Tollywood, 'Eenadu' (1982), first Eastman color film and 'Simhasanam' (1986), the first 70 million film. ALSO READ: Superstar Krishna Passes Away: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR to Nani, celebs remember Mahesh Babu's father

In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. Known for his good nature and courageous decisions, Krishna earned ever-lasting fame with his portrayal of the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Latest Entertainment News