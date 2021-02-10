Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU, NAMRATA SHIRODKAR Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 16th wedding anniversary with awwdorable posts

This love week is not only special because of Valentine’s Day but also because it is Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's anniversary. On Wednesday the star couple completed 16 years of marital bliss. On their special day, Namrata shared a blast from the past as she wished her husband with a cute post. The couple knows how to set the relationship-goals right. Known as power couples in the Telugu film industry, the duo has always been head over heels in love with each other and their awwdorable anniversary posts is a proof for the same.

Mahesh took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Namrata in which he is planting a kiss on her head. The actor wished his wife by saying, "Happy 16th NSG... To forever and beyond with you @namratashirodkar."

Take a look:

On the other hand, in Namrata's post , she can be seen kissing Mahesh Babu in the throwback memory. Talking about their marriage, Namrata wrote the last 16 years were simply 'easy peasy.'

"In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary, MB. More and more love to you," Namrata said.

See her post here:

Mahesh and Namrata are blessed with two kids -- son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. On the occasion of their parent's 16th wedding anniversary, Gautam also wished his parents in a sweetest family post. With the family photo and he captioned, "My two strong pillars. Happy Anniversary Amma and Nanna @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar @sitaraghattamaneni."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Namrata and Mahesh got married on February 10, 2005 after meeting on the sets of their film 'Vamsi.'