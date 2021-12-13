Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MAHEEPKAPOOR Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan tests COVID positive after Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora

The COVID cases in the country have started increasing ever since the Omicron variant was discovered. Amid this, a number of Bollywood celebrities have also contracted the virus. Just today, actress Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora shared the news of their COVID positive report on Instagram. And now it looks like we have some more in line! Yes, that's true! Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor, Sanjay Kapoor, and her close friend Seema Khan are also COVID positive and have quarantined themselves. According to Pinkvilla, "Maheep Kapoor is Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms of cold and fever. She is currently isolated and like a responsible citizen has informed all the near and dear ones she was in contact with to get tested for Covid-19."

An official confirmation from them is awaited!

Meanwhile, both Bebo and Amrita shared official statements on Monday confirming that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The '3 Idiots' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested for positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested." Kareena further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Amrita too shared her statement on Insta Stories and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I am following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested. My family and staff are all fully vaccinated and have all tested negative. Stay safe, stay Responsible."

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that the residence of Kareena has been sealed. They also said that "she has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her."

However, the actress' spokesperson in a statement had told that both Kareena and Amrita had contracted COVID-19 at an "intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up."

Almost a week ago, Kareena and Amrita had attended a fun get-together hosted at the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor.