Mahashivratri 2022: Chiranjeevi's look from 'Bhola Shankar' unveiled; fans calls it 'killer'

The wait is finally over! On the occasion of Mahashivratri, superstar Chiranjeevi treated fans by unveiling his look from the upcoming film 'Bhola Shankar'. Taking to Instagram, Chiranjeevi dropped a motion poster in which he can be seen sitting on the bumper of a jeep. We can also spot him wearing a chain designed with an emblem of Lord Shiva's trident. "Happy #MahaSivaratri to All Here goes the #VibeOfBHOLAA," he captioned the post.

The first look released by the makers is titled 'Vibe Of Bholaa', as it presents Chiranjeevi in a stylish avatar. As the motion poster reveals his swag, he is seen rotating the keychain, which has a 'Trishul' (trident) at its end. Chiranjeevi's stylish avatar has left netizens in awe of him. "So cool," a fan commented. "Killer look. Can't wait for the movie," another one wrote.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was paired up with Chiranjeevi for the movie 'Sye Raa', will be seen as the leading lady in this commercial entertainer as well. On the other hand, actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister in this movie.

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, 'Bhola Shankar' is mounted on a grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials. Dudley cranks the camera, while the dialogues are penned by Thirupathi Mamidala. Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and A. S. Prakash is the production designer. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

'Bhola Shankar' is currently in making, and will be released later this year.

Apart from this, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya. Director Koratala Siva's eagerly-awaited action entertainer featuring the Telugu megastar along with Ram Charan in the lead will release on April 1 this year. The movie, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge playing the love interests of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu.