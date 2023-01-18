Maha women's panel asks Mumbai Police to look into Urfi Javed's security demand

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@URF7I Mumbai Police to look into Urfi Javed's security demand

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has written to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into the model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed's demand seeking security, an official said on Tuesday. He said Javed had submitted a complaint letter to the MSCW claiming BJP leader Chitra Wagh has filed a complaint against her for political mileage and had threatened to beat her during interaction with the media. Javed stated she was feeling unsafe outside her home.

In her letter, Javed demanded security and the MSCW asked Mumbai Police to take serious note of her complaint, the official said. Last week, Javed called on MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar. "The MSCW on Monday wrote a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into Uorfi Javed's demand for security," the official said.

Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded a statement of Javed in connection with a complaint filed against her by Chitra Wagh. Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP's women's wing, has filed a complaint against Javed for dressing `improperly' in public places. Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official.

