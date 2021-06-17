Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRIRAM NENE Madhuri Dixit turns director for husband Dr Shriram Nene's new video

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit donned a director's hat for her husband Dr Shriram Nene for a video shoot. Madhuri's husband has a YouTube channel where he often uploads videos about various health topics. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dr Shriram Nene shared a short video of Madhuri Dixit standing next to camera, and asking the crew for more light to be directed at him. Sharing the video Dr Nene wrote in the caption, "Getting directed by the best in the business. Not much to complain, is there? P.S: she’s an absolute perfectionist."

"Closeup ke liye thoda light badhao," she can be heard saying in the video.

Soon after the post fans poured in their love in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "So cute." The other said, "Absolutely best...."

Recently, Madhuri's son Arin graduated high school from the American School of Mumbai. The actress took to her social media as she shared photos and videos from his virtual graduation ceremony. She also shared a family photo featuring her, Arin, Ram and Raayan.

"A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors,” Madhuri wrote, adding, “Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always."

Dr Ram Nene also posted a special message for Arin on social media, “Dear Arin, many congratulations on your high school graduation. It has been a challenging year for the world and for all of your classmates and you. We wish you all the best as you enter college and look forward to see how you and your classmates will continue to grow and do great things for the world around all of you. With love Dad.”

On a related note, Dr Shriram Nene revealed that Arin will go abroad for further studies. In a tweet, he thanked Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray for working towards vaccination drives for students who got their admission in foreign universities.

“Many thanks. As a parent of a graduating senior who is going abroad, it is much appreciated. They need the vaccines to be able to go to college,” Shriram wrote.

Meanwhile, Madhuri is gearing up to enter the OTT space with the thriller series "Finding Anamika". She plays a superstar actress who goes missing one day. The show also features Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor.