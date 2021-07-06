Madhuri Dixit to Tiger Shroff, Bollywood celebs wish Ranveer Singh on birthday with special posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon's post on Ranveer Singh birthday

As Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned 36, birthday wishes poured in for the actor from his friends, colleagues and co-stars from the film fraternity. On Ranveer's 36th birthday on Tuesday, heartfelt wishes and special posts dedicated to him were shared by a number of celebs to make his day even more special. Madhuri Dixit to Tiger Shroff and from Zoya Akhtar to Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma, everyone had something good to say about birthday boy Ranveer.

Madhuri Dixit picked out a throwback picture featuring herself shaking a leg with Ranveer. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the mighty force of talent and entertainment Ranveer. Wishing you the best with everything."

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, posted a picture that shows Ranveer clicking a selfie with him, who is seen sleeping next to him in an airplane. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "How can you not be a fan of this guy?! Happy birthday @ranveersingh wish u the best of health happiness and success always!"

Anushka Sharma too posted a picture of her 'Band Baja Baaraat' co-star and wrote, "Happy birthday Ranveer. May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes! Have a fantastic year." The two starred together in Ranveer's debut film 'Band Baja Baaraat' in 2010. It was Anushka's second film after she made her debut with the 2008 hit movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

'Gully Boy' director Zoya Akhtar also wished him "way before it becomes mainstream" as she posted a quirky picture of a cute girl, showcasing her stylish avatar, for which Ranveer is also famous! "Kiss Hug Love Ranveer. May you stay unstoppable," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Sharing a glimpse from her upcoming movie 'Mimi', Kriti Sanon also took to Instagram to wish Ranveer. The snap features Kriti, who will play the titular role, fangirling over Ranveer by adoring his poster. She captioned the picture as, "Dear Ranveer Singh, You are Mimi's FAVOURITE! And Mine too Wish you a very happy birthday!! @ranveersingh From Mimi and Me#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh #Mimi."

Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana were among many others who extended birthday greetings to Ranveer on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh treated his fans with an announcement of his new project. The film has a star-studded cast compromising of Alia Bhatt, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, besides Ranveer. The film will mark Karan Johar's return to director's chair after five years.

Moreover, the actor will be seen in movies like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'. Also, he is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'.