Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Sood and others wish filmmaker Farah Khan on 56th birthday

As filmmaker Farah Khan rang in her 56th birthday on Saturday, scores of Bollywood stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Madhuri Dixit among many others wished her through special posts on social media. The 'Housefull' actor Deshmukh hopped on to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with the birthday girl. In the photo, the 'Marjaavan' star is seen clicking the selfie as Farah pecks a kiss on his cheek.

Sending out good wishes on the special day, he noted in the caption, " It's your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @farahkhankunder."

Sonu Sonu who starred in Farah's 'Happy New Year', shared a collection of pictures with Khan as he penned down heart-warming birthday wishes to his sister, family, friend and everything. "Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family and my everything. Faraaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh.. there can be never another YOU. LOVE YOU LOADS. @farahkhankunder," wrote Sood.

In response to the adorable wish, Farah noted in the comments section, "Rula diya subah subah.. lov u my dearest friend.. (with a heart emoticon)."

The post featured three pictures featuring Sonu and Farah, in the first snap, the 'Om Shanti Om' filmmaker is seen pecking a kiss on the actor's cheek. The second one is a throwback snap which shows the duo sharing a hug, while the third is a selfie clicked by the 'Entertainment' star.

Parineeti Chopra shared a snap with Farah on her Instagram Story and extended birthday wishes. She noted, "Hostest with the mostest, need another biryani lunch soon, Happy bday ma'am @farahkhankunder."

The 'Devdas' actor Madhuri Dixit shared a delightful throwback picture featuring herself with Farah Khan. The 53-year-old actor started the birthday note with the lyrics of her 2013 super hit song 'Ghagra' from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', which was choreographed by Khan. She wrote, "Ladki o re ladki kaha see aye hai re tu" (Oh girl, where have you come from) with rolling on the floor laughing emoticon.

"Happiest birthday greetings @TheFarahKhan. Sending you my hugs & lots of love for the year ahead. May this be the best one so far in all aspects of your life. Hope to see you soon," her caption further read. The two Bollywood divas also worked together in the 2002 romantic drama flick Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

