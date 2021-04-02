Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene's romantic candlelight dinner was followed by adventurous ride in Maldives| WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit is having her time of life with hubby Dr Shriram Nene as they spent time vacationing in Maldives. From candlelight dinners to adventure sports, the couple is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of their vacation. The actress went on a romantic candlelight dinner with Dr Nene and shared a picture of their evening on social media. "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers!" she wrote alongside the monochrome photo.

The couple's romantic candlelight dinner was followed by an adventurous ride in Maldives. This time they were joined by their son. In the video shared by Madhuri on Instagram, the family can be seen a water float as they enjoy a speedy ride in the clear waters of the Island. "Life in the fast lane in the Maldives," she captioned the post.

Madhuri and Dr Nene's vacation post are giving fans some major fan goals. Commenting on the post, Farah Khan wrote, "Such funnnnn.. major fomo happening."

Madhuri recently made headlines when some crew members of dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' judged by her tested positive for the COVID-19. The members of the show judged by Madhuri, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia, have currently been provided with medical assistance and are under quarantine.

A spokesperson of Colors channel confirmed the news and said "Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine."

On the movies front, She was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank which was filled with an ensemble cast featuring-- Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

She will next be seen in a Netflix series titled Anamika. The same was announced by the actress herself on Insta as she wrote, "Beauty, poise, grace and elegance are all words you’d associate with Anamika. But skeletons hidden in her closet all come rushing out when an untoward event takes place. There’s always more than meets the eye, isn’t there? I’m thrilled to announce I will be part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Excuse me, while I do a happy dance to celebrate!"

