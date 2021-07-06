Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit shares tips for parents and kids as son Arin leaves for the US for his studies

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit exactly knows how to keep her fans happy. The actress does not shy away from sharing her life updates with them. Recently, she shared her feelings as her older son Arin Nene leaves for the US to pursue his higher studies. Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram and wrote: "My baby is leaving for college... Here's how Ram & I as parents are preparing for this transition and some advice for the kids learning to build an independent life."

She also posted a video on her YouTube page where she and her husband Dr Shriram Nene spoke about their son, parenting and how US is different from India.

Madhuri said: "I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."

Madhuri also spoke about her apprehensions and said how she was worried how Arin would deal with all the basic skills in life, issues he hasn't had to deal with here in India. Both Madhuri and Dr Nene agreed on teaching some basic life skills to Arin.

Dr Nene said that they would teach him basics like shower, shave, put on your clothes well, reach class on time, hygiene, managing finances, fitness and food intake, what to do when you get sick, etc.

Arin recently passed out of school. Madhuri had posted a family picture and spoken about how Arin had passed his high school with 'flying colours'. She had written: “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors,” Madhuri wrote, adding, “Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller series "Finding Anamika". The series also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.