Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with hubby; says 'Hold your loved ones closer than ever'

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is an avid social media user. The actress loves to keep her fans updated with some interesting post of herself and her family. Now, Madhuri on Tuesday took to her social media and shared a throwback picture with husband Dr. Shriram Nene. She reiterated the need to hold on to loved ones in the time of crisis. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing for the camera as they flashed their million-dollar smiles.

"Hold your loved ones closer than ever," Madhuri wrote alongside the image. She tagged the post with #MayThe4thBeWithYou.

In the photo, Madhuri sported a denim dungaree with a black full-sleeved top. She lets her hair open and completes the casual look with spectacles and sneakers while Dr. Nene wore a dark blue pullover, with white shirt and shorts, with socks and sneakers.

Recently, the actress informed that she has taken the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine. She posted a photo of herself on social media with a note, in which she urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. Madhuri took to her Instagram and posted a smiling picture as she took the shot on her arm by a medical professional.

She wrote, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you (and added a vaccine emoji). She also urged people to stay at home amid the tough times, with the hashtag " #StayHomeStaySafe."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 'Kalank' star will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'. She plays a superstar who goes missing. Manav Kaul and Mohit Raina also star in the show.

