Madhuri Dixit shares teaser of first single 'Candle' on birthday, watch

Actress Madhuri Dixit has a special treat for fans on birthday. The Dhak Dhak girl is overwhelmed with all the love and wishes pouring in on her special day. She has shared a post thanking everyone for the 'birthday love' and, as a way of giving 'some love back' to the fans, the Kalank actress has shared the teaser of her first ever single titled Candle.

Taking to Instagram, birthday girl Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now". Watch it here:

Recently, Madhuri Dxit revealed that her favourite lockdown period activity is spending time with her pet dog Carmelo.Taking to Instagram Stories, Madhuri shared a selfie with Carmelo and wrote: "Spending time with Carmelo is #MyFavPartOfTheDay in this lockdown! I would love to know what's yours?"

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of “Dance Deewane”. The actress recently kickstarted the audition phase by shooting the season’s first promo from home.

