Madhuri Dixit shares quirky pic with husband Dr Sriram Nene, son Arin; see here

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit on Friday treated her fans with a funny post on her social media. The actress who keeps sharing pictures with her family members took to her Instagram and posted a quirky picture with her husband Dr Sriram Nene and her son Arin. Sharing the picture, she simply wrote: "Caption this."

In the picture, Dr Nene can be seen holding what appears to be a dinosaur fossil and their son Arin poses with his head in between the jaws of the fossil. Arin and his father are all smiling while Madhuri has a surprised look on her face as they get clicked.

Her fans, followers and well-wishers bombarded the post with appreciation and positive comments. One of the users suggested a caption as asked by Madhuri. He wrote, "Tony Stark in the house." The other wrote, "Arin with his surprised people."

Recently, Madhuri celebrated Arin's 18th birthday and she posted a then and now picture on her social media. She captioned the pictures, "My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you."

Madhuri takes to her social media to wish her loved ones on their special day. On her younger son Ryan's 16th birthday, she had shared a picture and written, "You fill my heart with joy & pride, Ryan. Happy sweet 16 Love you."

On her husband Sriram's birthday in February, she had written: "Life with you has been so much fun & full of adventures, Ram. Thanks for being an amazing husband & a friend. Happy birthday. Love you."

Madhuri married Shriram in 1999 in California. Last year, celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary, the couple shared happy pictures with each other on social media. Madhuri penned a note for her husband saying she is grateful to have him in her life. The actress shared two pictures with her husband on Instagram. The first picture is from their wedding day and the second photograph seems to be clicked during a vacation.

"Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike and I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you and us Ram," she had written.

On the film front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Kalank", which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. During the lockdown, she made her debut as a singer with an English number titled "Candle".

Currently, the actress is seen as a judge on the reality show Dance Deewane 3. Also, Madhuri is set to make her digital debut with the series "Finding Anamika". In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.