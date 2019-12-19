Madhuri Dixit's late tweet on demise of Dr. Shriram Lagoo raises eyebrows of Twitterati

Madhuri Dixit's late tweet on demise of Dr. Shriram Laago raises eyebrows of Twitterati

The nation mourned the loss of the pioneer of Marathi and Hindi film and theater Dr, Shriram Lagoo who passed away on December 17, 2019, at the age of 92 in Pune. And just like every other celebrity who came on Twitter to post condolence post for the late star, Madhuri Dixit too tweeted in respect for the celebrity. However, her message of grief received backlash on from the Twitterati as it happened three days after his death.

Madhuri took to Twitter on December 19 and tweeted, "Just heard about the sad demise of legendary actor #ShreeramLagoo ji. May his soul rest in peace."

Just heard about the sad demise of legendary actor #ShreeramLagoo ji. May his soul rest in peace. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 19, 2019

The late did not go down well by the Netizens who started criticizing the actress for being late. One user said, "U r very slow mam." While another one commented, "kuch toh sunai diya', and another user teased her for being slow. '3 din baad' a user said.

Coming back to the veteran actor, he died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. As an actor, Lagoo's roles in Marathi plays such as "Natsamrat" and "Himalayachi Saoli", and films like "Pinjra" made him popular. He essayed memorable roles in Bollywood films such as "Ek Din Achanak", "Gharonda" and "Lawaris" to name a few. Lagoo, who was a trained ENT surgeon, played a key role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in the post-Independence era along with Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta, and Arvind Deshpande.

-With PTI inputs