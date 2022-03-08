Madhuri Dixit is a proud mother as she celebrates son Ryan’s birthday; pens heartwarming post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Actress Madhuri Dixit married doctor Sriram Nene on October 17, 1999.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Madhuri revealed Ryan did not get a haircut for almost two years

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit likes to keep her fans updated with her personal and professional endeavors. She often shares pictures and videos on her social media platforms with her husband and children. On Tuesday (March 8), the actress was on cloud nine as she celebrated her younger son Ryan's birthday. Madhuri finds it hard to believe how much time has passed and only a year is left for her younger son Ryan to attain the voting age. On the occasion of Ryan's 17th birthday, Madhuri took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for him. "Happy birthday dear Ryan! You turn 17 today and I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed. Everyday I'm a little more proud of you for all the things I see you giving to the world. God bless you, son," she wrote. Alongside the birthday greetings, Madhuri shared a picture with Ryan and her husband Shriram.

Several fans took to the comments section and dropped their sweet wishes. One of them wrote, "Happiest birthday dear Ryan! May your life be full of happiness and love." Another said, "Happy birthday Ryan. Handsome boy."

In November 2021, Ryan won hearts by donating his hair to the Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day. Madhuri had revealed that Ryan did not get a haircut for almost two years as he wanted to help those suffering from cancer. Madhuri had shared a video on Instagram in which Ryan can be seen getting a haircut at a salon.

Actress Madhuri Dixit married doctor Sriram Nene on October 17, 1999. The couple welcomed son Arin, on March 17, 2003. Ryan was born in March 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri was recently made her digital debut with the web series, The Fame Game.

