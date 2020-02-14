Madhuri Dixit during Guns Of Banaras trailer launch opens up about her liking for action films

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit recently interacted with the media at the trailer launch of "Guns Of Banaras", along with film's cast comprising Karann Nathh, Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatram, and the film's director Shekkhar Suri, producers Ashok Nath, Shaina Nath and Rakesh Nath, amongst others. Rakesh Nath, who is a co-producer of "Guns Of Banaras" and also the father of the film's hero Karann, worked as Madhuri's manager in her heydays, which is why she attended the trailer launch. The actress said friendship should be done with respect.

During the trailer launch event, Madhuri opened up about her liking for action films. She said, "I love action films. I think because of my image there is always an interpretation that I might love mushy and romantic films but it's not true." Further she said that her desire to work in an action film through the film Gulab Gang was fulfilled and now she is keen to see Guns of Banaras.

Madhuri has two teenage sons named Arin Nene and Raayan Nene and, on what kind of film launch she was expecting for her sons, she said, "I don''t know whether they want to get launched. I don''t want to force them. I don''t know what they are going to do. I feel kids should follow their passion because once you are passionate about something, you never feel that you are going to work, because every day will be a pleasure to get up and do something. So, I expect that from both of them."

Karann Nathh first faced the camera as a child artiste in Mr India (1987). He made his debut as a Bollywood hero in the 2001 film "Paagalpan" (2001), and thereafter worked in films such as "Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa" (2002), "Sssshhh..." (2003), "LOC Kargil" (2003) and "Tum: A Dangerous Obsession" (2004). "Guns Of Banaras", scheduled to release on February 28, will mark his return as a Bollywood hero almost 16 years after his last release.

