Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Nene are proud parents as son Arin joins university in US; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DR. NENE Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene are proud parents as son Arin joins a university in the US; see pics

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are on cloud nine as their older son, Arin joined the University of Southern California. On Tuesday, Madhuri's husband, Dr Shriram Nene took to his Instagram account and shared a few pictures with Arin at his university in the US. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything."

Several fans took to the comments section and wished Arin success at studies and a bright future ahead. “Congratulations on your next move in life, as a parent seeing a child off to university is the hardest but the proudest time. Good luck,” wrote one. “That's awesome! Congratulations Arin,” commented another.

In July, Madhuri, too, had spoken about Arin leaving for college in a video. “I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern,” she had said.

Earlier, Madhuri had posted a video on her YouTube page where she and Dr Nene spoke about their son, parenting and how US is different from India.

Also read: 30 years of Saajan: Madhuri Dixit shakes a leg on ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ with Urmila Matondkar on Dance Deewane

Arin also made an appearance at Madhuri Dixit's iForIndia concert. The two performed her song Candle for the audience together. While she sang the song, he accompanied her on the keyboard.