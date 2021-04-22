Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURIDIXITNENE Madhuri Dixit celebrates 27 years of Anjaam, shares vintage pics with Shah Rukh

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit on Thursday took to her social media to revive memories of her film Anjaam. The film clocked 27 years. The actress shared vintage pictures with Shah Rukh Khan to recall the days and wrote, "#27YearsOfAnjaam One of my memorable films with @iamsrk & #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment."

In the pictures, Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing together. Another picture shows a still from the film also featuring Deepak Tijori.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit made headlines when she joined the bajre Da Sitta trend. The actress shared a video in which she is seen performing on the popular song and giving priceless expressions. From her casual look, Madhuri is seen transforming into a gorgeous diva in a pink shimmery lehenga.

The actress captioned the video, "On trend with #BajreDaSitta." The Bajre Da Sitta trend has been catching up like wildfire among the netizens as well as celebrities these days. Check out the video-

Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 alongside Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. In the latest episode, actress Nora Fatehi graced the stage of the show and grooved to songs like 'Ek Do Teen,' 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' and Dilbar with the While on the show, Nora revealed that Madhuri Dixit has been her biggest inspiration and she came to India just for her.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit is set to make her digital debut in the series "Finding Anamika". In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.