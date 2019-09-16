Madhuri Dixit grooves to Wiz Khalifa's songs at Sunburn Arena concert in Mumbai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit with her family and Wiz Khalifa

International rapper Woz Khalifa was performing at the Jio Gardens, Mumbai, as part of the Sunburn Arena. Fans of the American star were excited to see him perform live and so was Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit, who marked her presence at the concert.

Dressed casually in black jeans and a jacket, Madhuri attended the concert with her husband, Sriram Madhav Nene and sons Arin and Raayan. Sharing a picture with the rapper on Instagram Madhuri wrote Thanks for showing the world yet again that music knows no boundaries of genre, age, culture etc. @wizkhalifa we had a great time grooving to your songs @therajakumari @drneneofficial

She was also seen updating her Instagram stories with Raaja Kumari.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit at Wiz Khalifa' Concert

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit at Wiz Khalifa' Concert

A few days back Madhuri had taken to Twitter to express her excitement regarding Wiz Khalifa's concert. Madhuri tweeted "Excited for the Wiz Khalifa concert tomorrow in Mumbai! Who’s coming?@SunburnFestival"

Excited for the Wiz Khalifa concert tomorrow in Mumbai! Who’s coming?💛@SunburnFestival — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 14, 2019

Many artists including Ananya Birla, Emiway Bantai and Monica Dogra performed at the Sunburn Arena concert before Wiz Khalifa began performing for house packed Sunburn Arena concert.

Madhuri is currently seen judging dancing reality show "Dance Deewane". This year Madhuri was seen in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal and Dharma Production's Kalank where she featured in the star cast that included Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor.