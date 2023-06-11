Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are now married; Aamir Khan and others attend | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding photos

Masaba Gupta's ex-husband and filmmaker Madhu Mantena has tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi. The couple had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family. A while ago, Ira took to social media and shared pictures from their beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. The couple looks all things happy and content with each other. In the picture, Madhu and Ira were seen putting varmalas around each others' necks. Madhu was also seen kissing Ira's hand. The happiness on their faces was pretty evident from their wide smiles.

See the photos here:

The bride wore a pink and golden saree with a golden ornate belt. She also wore flowers in her hair and large earrings with a beautiful necklace. Madhu wore a white kurta with dhoti and also carried a white stole with it.The internet reacted to the photos. “Congratulations Namami Di, so happy for you ! Wish you happiness and love forever,” wrote one. “I’M” … how subtly put congratulations Ira di,” read another comment.

The couple hosted a reception party today and Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan also graced the event. Hrithik Roshan and other celebrities are also expected to arrive soon. Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba. They got married in 2015. However, the duo decide to part ways and got divorced in 2019. Prior to Masaba, he was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen. Madhu has produced films like Gajini, Ugly and Queen among others. On the other hand, Ira is a yoga expert apart from being a writer. Her Instagram is flooded with posts on fitness.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAamir Khan at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception.

Earlier on Saturday, the couple hosted a mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. It was attended by Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan. Madhu wore a white kurta pyjama while Ira dressed up in a pink lehenga. Bollywood celebrities also turned up in their best traditional avatars.

