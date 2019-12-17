Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maanayata Dutt is all hearts for Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala’s ‘Happy Holidays’ photo

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala is very active on Instagram. The diva not just treats her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself but also surprises them with throwback photos with her family. Recently, she shared another beautiful post on the social media to wish her fans ‘happy holiday’ along with apologizing for being inactive for a while. The star kid wrote, “Happy Holidays IG Fam - yes I’m still here! sorry for the lack of posting... just been trying to get through the year as best as I can! Xx,”

This has been especially tough for Trishala as she lost her boyfriend. She shared long notes on Instagram for him after his sudden demise earlier this years and poured her heart out. Soon after Trishala shared the photo, her step-mother Maanayata Dutt showered her with love. The star wife dropped two hearts on her post. Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maanyata Dutt's comment on Trishala's post

Just a few days ago, Trishala also surprised her fans with a throwback photo of her mother Richa Sharma on the occasion of her death anniversary. She shared a 30 year old photo of mom Richa Sharma taken in 1979 and wrote, “Mom….RIP”. In the photo, the yesteryear actress looked beautiful. For the unversed, Richa died of brain tumour in 1996. She acted in a few films titled Aag Hi Aagand Sadak Chhap, Hum Naujawan, Anubhav and others.

On the other hand, Trishala also dedicated a post for her boyfriend and revealed how difficult it has been for her to recover with the loss. She wrote, “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him.”

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma’s daughter. After losing her mother at a young age, Trishala was brought up by her maternal grandparents in the US. Earlier it was said that the diva might follow her parents’ footsteps and enter Bollywood but Sanjay Dutt revealed that she has no interest in acting.

