Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT, PRIYANKA CHOPRA Ma Anand Sheela's sassy advice for Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra for her rumoured biopic

Sheela Biernstiel, popularly known as Ma Anand Sheela the controversial one-time aide to spiritual leader Bhagwan Shri Rajneesh (later known as Osho) recently opened up about Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt reportedly planning to play her character on-screen. She also has a piece of advice for the Bollywood stars. There are reports that two biopics are being made on her one is a film starring Priyanka Chopra, and another is a show, reportedly featuring Alia Bhatt.

In conversation with journalist Puja Talwar, she said, "Well, I sometimes chuckle. Sometimes they will have to do deep searching into my character. They have to move a little bit away from scandal. And I don't know if they can. And if they don't, I take it as an impression of me they are doing."

Sheela garnered a lot of attention after she appeared in the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country. It portrayed the life of controversial guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (i.e., Osho), Ma Anand Sheela's role in his life, and their community of followers in Wasco County, Oregon.

Sheela was also seen this year in an hour-long documentary, 'Searching for Sheela', executive produced by Shakun Batra.

Early this year, it was reported that Shakun Batra is also working on another project which will give insights into the controversial life of Ma Anand Sheela, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

A while back, Ma Anand Sheela had even sent a legal notice to actress Priyanka Chopra for illegally trying to bring her life on the big screen. While talking to Hindustan Times Sheela commented on the same and said, "I told her I do not give her permission to do the film because I have not chosen her... In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal."

Also read: Charlie Watts: Legendary Rolling Stones drummer dies at 80

She also said that she prefers Alia Bhatt over Chopra. "I saw bits of a film that my sister was watching, and I thought, I looked like her when I was young. I asked my sister, ‘Did I look like her when I was young? Do you remember’? And she said, ‘Yes, you do’. I feel she has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine."