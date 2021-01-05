Image Source : TWITTER/IAMRAJKANDUKURI Lyricist, dialogue writer Rajeswara Prasad dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

The first sad news of the year 2021 came with the shocking demise of lyricist and dialogue writer Rajeswara Prasad who died in Chennai on Tuesday subsequent to enduring a cardiac arrest. He has written over 2000 songs and dialogues for over 300 movies and is known for his work he did for theTelugu dubbed version of Kamal Haasan’s movies Panchathanthiram and Dasavatharam. For those unversed, he started working as a lyricist after being encouraged by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who succumbed to COVID-19 last year.

As soon as the news of his shocking demise spread, fans as well as the celebrities started pouring in condolences over social media. Everyone paid their respects and even shared some of his famous songs.

One of the finest lyricists of Telugu cinema, Sri. Vennelakanti Rajeswara prasad garu is no more. We lost a gem of a writer. Miss you sir.🙏 #vennelakanti pic.twitter.com/UUnthb02WM — Raj Kandukuri (@IamRajKandukuri) January 5, 2021

On the personal front, late Rajeswara Prasad has two sons Shashank and Rakendu Mouli who are also writers. On the professional front, Raasaleela Vela from the film Aditya369, Mavayya Anna Pilupu from Muddula Mavayya, and Maatarani Mounamidi from the film Maharshi are counted amongst some of his hit works.

-Further details awaited