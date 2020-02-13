Love Aaj Kal promotions: Fans shout 'bhabhi' on seeing Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan blushes

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan during promotions of Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are travelling across North India to promote their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. On their Agra visit for promotions, Sara and Kartik faced a funnily weird situation. Amidst all the cheering for the new onscreen couple of B-town, fans began calling Sara 'bhabhi'.

All this was captured on camera. While Sara continued to give a straight face to the fans, Kartik couldn't stop smiling or say blushing.

If you haven't seen the video, here you go:

Kartik and Sara are not leaving any stones unturned in Love Aaj Kal promotions. The actors are posting new updates on social media everyday, making their fans more excited.

In a conversation with ETimes, Kartik shared his experience of filming Love Aaj Kal. “This is like a dream. I mean, I enjoyed this film to another level. I think I've really learned a lot from him. I really relished every single moment of being, from starting those preps to workshops to reading sessions to body language classes to every single detail. Till today, you know, finally going on set to promoting the film and reliving those moments, everything has just been such an experience. I've never, I never imagined that it would be so much fun. And so much of a learning process for me as an actor and as a person,'' the actor had said.

Love Aaj Kal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the original starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The original released in 2009.

The movie which also stars Randeep Hooda is slated to release on February 14.