Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils Sanjay Dutt’s first look from Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Leo’

Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 64th birthday and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj celebrated by sharing a montage clip from his upcoming film Leo. Sanjay looks menacing in the video and comes across as a gangster. His name is revealed as Antony Das.

As the antagonist, Antony Das, Sanjay exudes a stylish and suave persona, making him a formidable opponent to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Kanagaraj expressed his pleasure in working with Dutt and presented the video as a small gift to the veteran actor.

The montage clip opens with a sculpture of an eagle. The colour palette and tone of the promo are also like what was seen in Vikram and Kaith, which are also a part of what is being called Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe. Sharing the post, Lokesh wrote in the caption, “Meet Antony Das A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo”.

Earlier today, another look at Sanjay Dutt from the film ‘Double iSmart’ was also unveiled. This film serves as a sequel to the superhit ‘iSmart Shankar’, featuring Ram Pothineni, and is helmed by renowned director Puri Jagannadh, with production by Puri and Charmme Kaur. In ‘Double iSmart’, Sanjay Dutt’s character is known as Big Bull.

Leo is an action thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha in lead roles. It will release in theatres on October 19. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand are part of the supporting cast. It is not yet confirmed if the film will be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe, Lokiverse.

