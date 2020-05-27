Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Lockdown with Johars: Yash and Roohi nail father Karan Johar's rapid fire questions (Watch Video)

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Karan Johar is back with his famous rapid fire questions in Koffe with Karan style. This time around, the guests are his adorable children Yash and Roohi. On Wednesday, KJo took to social media and shared a video where he can be seen asking some rapid fire questions "with the only guests' that he could interview at his home. The video has garnered over 5 lakh views in just an hour and has caught attention of several celebrities such as Manish Malhotra, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Dia Mirza and others.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared the fun video and said, "Rapid fire with the only guests i can interview!!! Excuse the originality of my questions ... #lockdownwiththejohars".

When asked about the favourite person in the house, Yash said it was him himself and Roohi which made Karan compare him to Geet aka Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met (Remember: Main Apni Favourite Hoon). Meanwhile Roohi said that her brother Yash was the most handsome person she knows.

Karan Johar then asks his twins whether they would want to play with Taimur or AbRam after the lockdown. To which, Roohi chose Taimur and Yash said AbRam, Watch the fun video here:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has self-isolated himself after two members of his household staff have tested coronavirus positive.

n a statement issued on Monday, Karan Johar said: "I would like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilized by them as per the norms."

"The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning, and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage