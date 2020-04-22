Lockdown Diaries: Vatsal Sheth's funny videos with wife Ishita Dutta will make your day

The Bollywood couple of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth has been uploading content for Instagram followers, aimed at tickling the funny bone, during the ongoing lockdown. In their recent post, the two are seen discussing what to cook. The argument continues in Gujarati style, which is meant to make people laugh.

"We had thought of creating content together but we never got the time earlier. We have been shooting round the clock. Now that we are locked down and at home, we thought why not give it a try and create some stuff," said Ishita.

"We have got great feedback and it's been exhilarating to hear from fans and friends. It's a great time to actually work on content via the phone from home," she added about the videos that have got a thumbs up from celebrities like Suniel Shetty and Kapil Sharma.

The couple has also made a short film together, which will be out soon.

Amidst all the fun and laughter, Ishita has urged people to "follow the government's orders and give it paramount importance".

