Lockdown Diaries: Shahid Kapoor's thoughts on happiness to Mira-Misha's embroidery session

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor's thoughts on happiness to Mira-Misha's embroidery session

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are spending quality time with their kids Zain and Misha during the lockdown. Mira frequently shares photos on Instagram showing what all her little munchkin is learning while staying at home. From coloring to making little DIY things, Mira is having a gala time with her daughter. On Saturday, she shared another photographer of their embroi=dery session on social media.

Mira Kapoor shared photos with two hearts embroidered on a white piece of cloth and wrote, "Big love with my little love. With a hand-drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mira Kapoor and daughter Misha's embroidery session

On the other hand, actor Shahid Kapoor also took to social media to share a definition of happiness by Pope Francis. Quoting him, the actor shared, "You can have flaws, be anxious, and even be angry, but do not forget that your life is the greatest enterprise in the world. Only you can stop it from going bust. Many appreciate you, admire you and love you. Remember that to be happy is not to have a sky without a storm, a road without accidents, work without fatigue, relationships without disappointments. To be happy is to find strength in forgiveness, hope in battles, security in the stage of fear, love in discord."

Shahid Kapoor's pensive post left his fans confused. While many congratulated him for completing 17 years in Bollywood, many others called him 'Kabir Sir'. Shahid's post came during a health crisis that a world is facing and almost every other day, Bollywood celebrities are sharing posts to encourage their fans to be happy and positive.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was shooting for his next film Jersey before the nationwide lockdown was announced due to coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill, it was slated to release on August 28, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage