Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut hails herself, says 'wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation'

After carving a niche for herself in Hindi cinema, actress Kangana Ranaut made her hosting debut with the reality show Lock Upp. Recently, the actress hailed her hosting skills. She penned a long note on Instagram stories and called herself a 'superstar host.' She said that many successful actors have failed at hosting, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. She mentioned that only she, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, and Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan have been successful hosts.

Kangana wrote, “Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji ,Salman Khan ji and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a super star host… privileged to be in this league.”

She added, "I wish I didn't have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don't mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp."

This is not the first time Kangana has boasted about the success of her show, Lock Upp. The show recently crossed 200 million views, after which Kangana had taken an indirect dig at filmmaker Karan Johar.

