Lock Upp: Is Rashami Desai entering Kangana Ranaut's reality show? Actress reveals

Of late rumours are rife that popular television actress Rashami Desai will be making an entry in Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'. Now, the actress has put the speculations to rest and denied all the rumours going around. The actress who was also seen in 'Bigg Boss 15' as of now has shown no interest in joining the fearless reality show. She was rumoured to join the show as a 16th contestant.

"This is to set the record straight, that contrary to reports, I am not joining 'Lock Upp' as a contestant. I have done a similar format show with 'Bigg Boss 15' and I am quite happy with my current commitments. But a full-time association to the show is not what I am currently looking at," IANS quoted her as saying.

But, of course the actress says that she can appear on the show as a guest. "Yes, if there is a guest appearance I am asked to make, I would love to do so for my fans. I would like if speculations around me joining 'Lock Upp' are verified before being written about. But there are a lot of exciting things I am working on, so stay tuned," she added.

Meanwhile, popular TV and film actor Chetan Hansraj has now entered the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show 'Lock Upp'. He has made an entry as 11th contestant in the reality show. Chetan said he has mixed feelings while entering the show. There is excitement as well as apprehension.

"I am actually feeling amazing for being a part of this unique show and am very excited but nervous too because of the thought of how it's going to be in there. I am going to be surrounded by different people I don't know and some people I know. But overall, I am very elated."

The actor who started his career with his role of young Balram in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' and later was seen in shows such as 'Kkusum', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Fear Factor India' feels like homecoming while working with Balaji team.

"I have done a lot of work with Balaji for 18 years. So,it still feels like home. I am also very happy to work with a new team of ALTBalaji and MX Player."

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.