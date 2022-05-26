Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora makes FIRST public appearance with boyfriend Aakash, shares hug | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/QUEEN_ANJALI__ARORA Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora with boyfriend Aakash

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora who garnered a lot of popularity in the show made her first public appearance with her boyfriend. Her chemistry with her co-contestant Munawar Faruqui was the much-talked topic of Kangana Ranaut's reality show. The duo garnered a massive fanbase who lovingly called them Munjali. However, on Wednesday Anjali was snapped at the Mumbai airport where she came to pick her boyfriend Aakash Sansanwal. Anjali welcomed him with a warm hug. Later, they both held hands and walked out of the airport.

Take a look:

Anjali was seen wearing a white top with black trousers. She kept her look absolutely simple. Both of them looked much in love.

Fans reaction

Anjali's fans were over the moon to see her with her boyfriend. They expressed their happiness on social media platforms. One of them wrote, "If Munawar is an 8, he is definitely a 10." Another said, "They both are sooo cute." Fans were pleased to see Anjali happy.

Later Anjali also gave a glimpse of the couple's drive back home. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a small clip. In the video, she can be heard saying, "Welcome Aakash." To which he replied, "Thank you so much Anjali"

For the unversed, during the show, both Munawar and Anjali kept their relationship under wraps. The things came into light only after host Kangana revealed about Munawar's first marriage, his wife and Anjali's boyfriend Aakash. Towards the end of the show, they both admitted that they are just friends and that there was no romantic angle between them.

Recently in an interview with Etimes, Anjali shared how her boyfriend reacted to her linkup with Munwar in the show. She said, "It's a normal thing, human nature to feel jealous. When you love someone or like someone and if that person starts bonding with some else, you feel possessive. Even if it is just friends, you feel it. Like, inside also in Lock Upp, Munawar and I were such good friends that we would have problems if one of us would start giving importance or time to someone else."

She added, "If Munawar talked to someone else, I'd feel bad and if I talked to someone else, he would feel bad. Now Aakash and Nazila are people who belong to our lives. It is obvious of them to feel possessive. But I would say that he (Aakash) is so understanding and that is one quality which I respect a lot about him. He has handled everything in a mature way and tackled everything very nicely. I respect Akash a lot that he did not question me at all about this)."

For the unversed, Munawar is currently dating Nazila.