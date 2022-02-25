Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui reacts to backlash for participating in Kangana Ranaut's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUNAWAR.FARUQUI Munawar Faruqui is one of the 16 contestants on Lock Upp

The makers of Kangana Ranaut-hosted upcoming reality show Lock Upp announced recently the name of stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui as one of the 16 participants. As soon as the promo featuring Munawar was released, discussions on the internet began. While many were excited to watch Kangana and Munawar on the same show, others were confused as to why the former, whose political leanings are dissimilar to the Bollywood actress, chose to be part of Lock Upp.

Soon people started trolling Munawar for choosing to feature in the show. Criticising him over his decision, a netizen tweeted, "It is safe to say that I never was a Munawar Faruqi fan but I wouldn't expect him to take this sort of an opportunity out of the limelight. He proved himself to be just another puppet, what a pity (sic)." In another tweet, he was called a "hypocrite."

After facing backlash online, Munawar took to Instagram and penned a statement, urging people not to spread hate. "Request to friends, fans and followers If you see people giving their opinion on something I'm doing...Don't argue or abuse them...Put your words in right way and leave! Don't engage. They have right to do that as I feel few are hurt, disappointed but at the end lets not make Internet about arguments and hate. let them do their job (criticism) and let me do my job! (Entertainment) My job is to entertain you people! And I will try my best to do that 24*7 on this show (sic)," he posted.

In 2021, Munawar was arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. speaking about his association, Munawar said, "Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-a-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show."

In Lock Upp, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana will be seen hosting the ALTBalaji show that streams from February 27. Nisha Rawal and Poonam Pandey are also confirmed to be participating in Lock Upp.

