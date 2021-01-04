Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARZAANDASTUR Little Sardaar aka Parzaan Dastur of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame gets married to girlfriend Delna Shroff | PICS

The first celebrity wedding of 2021 is here! Remember the little Sardaar child from the hit 90s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Parzaan Dastur who won many hearts with his dialogue "Tussi Jaa Rahe Ho, Tussi Na Jao" has yet again grabbed eyeballs. The reason behind is his Parsi wedding ceremony with longtime girlfriend Delna Shroff. The pictures from the ceremony have gone viral on the internet and were shared by the couple's friend. In the same, the groom can be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama and cap while Delna opted for a maroon sari with a front pallu. The image was captioned "Star is shining" along with a hashtag #DELCOUNTSTHESTARS.

In October last year, Parzaan announced the countdown to his wedding and shared a picture alongwith caption reading, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars #wedding #indianWedding #announcement #finally #cantWait #excited #forever #love #proposal #beach #beachlove #prettybeach #sunset #couple #couplegoals #couplegoals #couples #travel #sunsets #beautifulSunsets #instapic #instalove #instagram."

Look at his wedding pics here:

Just last week, the actor shared a countdown picture with his lady love and wrote, "#bae #queen #love #heart #star #heartStar #theDashwedding #comingSoon #delCountsDaStars #love #forever #smile #smiles #cha2shah."

Not only this, but he even shared a roundoff 2020 video that majorly had Delna and his pictures. Alongside, he had written, "A rewind of this mad year with @delnasshroff."

Parzaan rose to fame when he was seen in SRK and Kajol starrer. On October 16th when the film turned 22 years old, Parzaan shared a collage of two pictures one a screenshot from the film and the other one with Shah Rukh Khan at an event and wrote, "Some journeys define a lifetime. #22yearsOfKKHH."

In an earlier interview with Urban Asian, Parzaan expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan again as he said, "Working with Shah Rukh Khan was a fantastic experience as a kid. I am looking forward to working with him in the future as well."

Apart from KKHH, Parzaan has been a part of Piyush Jha's Sikandar that released in 2009 in which he played the role of a boy who aspires to be a footballer but finds a gun which turns his life upside down. Not only this, he has even produced and released a short film called Pocket Mummy, with his partner Nitesh Ranglani who happens to be the director.