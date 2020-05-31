Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Little girl asks Sonu Sood if he can send her 'mumma to Nani house.' Actor reacts

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been getting many requests from all over the country after he launched a helpline number to help migrant workers reach home. Over the past few weeks, the actor has already arranged multiple buses to send the migrants home to different states from Maharashtra. From Whatsapp to twitter, he has been getting requests everywhere. Recently, the actor received a cute request on Twitter in which a little gilr was seen asking him if he can send her mother to her 'nani house' because her father is saying so.

In the video, the girl is seen saying, "Sonu Uncle... I’ve heard you are sending people home. So, Papa is asking, will you be able to send Mumma to Nani house? Let me know." She even winks at the end. Reacting to the tweet in a similar vein, Sonu Sood wrote, "Now this is something very challenging. Will try my best." The video was captioned as, "Very Very Urgent Demand @SonuSood ,So Kindly Notice And Please Fulfill The Same !!!!"

Now this is something very challenging. Will try my best 😜 https://t.co/PUkC9xHnHs — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2020

A few days ago, Sonu Sood's fans dug out an old photo of the actor's train pass from 20 years ago. The actor used to then travel by train himself and had a pass for Rs 420. Sharing the pass on Twitter, the fans wrote, "One who has struggled in life can understand another person’s pain. Sonu Sood once would travel the local train with a pass worth Rs 420." Reacting to the same, Sonu said, "Life is a full circle."

Life is a full circle ⭕️ https://t.co/XTVp1ysRaz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 29, 2020

The Dabangg actor has turned out to be the real life hero for the migrant workers during the lockdown. The actor has been sending migrants home and also feeding the daily wage workers who have been most affected by the pandemic. He has also donated more than 1,500 PPE kits and provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces. Sood has been earning many blessings from all around the country for his selfless service.

Also, on Friday, Sonu Sood airlifted over 170 girls stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown. Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik tweeted about Sonu's initiative of airlifting the Odia girls. "Sonu SoodJi, you are helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It's incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you," Patnaik tweeted.

Reportedly, a special aircraft was arranged to help the girls who were stuck in Ernakulam. The girls, who hail from Odisha, were working as stitching and embroidery labourers at a local textile factory there. On board also were 10 migrant labourers who were working in a plywood factory.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage