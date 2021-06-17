Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LISAHAYDON Lisa Haydon's baby shower was all about friends, beautiful decor & no wine consumption. See pics

Lisa Haydon is celebrating her 35th birthday today and on the occasion what could be a better gift than a surprise baby shower. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' fame on Thursday shared adorable pictures from her baby shower that was arranged by her friends for her soon-to-be-born baby girl. The actress is expecting her third child with businessman husband Dino Lalvani after two sons-- Zack and Leo. The photos that were shared featured the mom-to-be looking beautiful in her white dress with a floral tiara on her forehead and not to forget the pregnancy glow. Fans were in awe of the stunning decor including pink and white and flowers and the treats that were in accordance with the theme as well as the chocolate cake.

Lisa alongside the wine & dine pictures she shared added a disclaimer that she didn't consume any wine as seen in the photos. Captioning the beautiful glimpses, she wrote, "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved !"

Another post made by Lisa read, "Such bundles of talent couture reeds by @jacintakuok , fav chocolate cake by @simssweetshop and mini pavlovas by @creamandsprinkle." The third post was captioned, "Disclaimer: no wine was consumed by me while taking these photos. @charlotteplow can’t wait to stomp grapes in New Zealand and celebrate a very Indian Summer on your vineyard. @indiansummerrose."

As sson as the pictures were shared, it caught the attention of her fans who started pouring in their love and congratulated her in the comments section. A user wrote, "Full term, and that's how gorgeous you look! Looks like you were showered with some well deserved pampering. Girlfriends are always the best!" Another one commented, "The most beautiful baby mama ever!" A third comment read, "Nice shower for a baby girl ! Chocolate cake looks. yummy ! Wish you a safe and speedy delivery."

In the month of February, Lisa had announced her third pregnancy. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar India, she revealed that her due date is on June 22. Lisa said, "Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel."

She was recently trolled by a user who asked her why she remains pregnant all the time. Replying to the post, she had commented, "Yes I do it’s a very special time. But also no not anymore. I look forward to life after childbirth."

For those unversed, Lisa and Dino live in Hong Kong and got married Dino Lalvani in October 2016. They welcomed their first baby in 2017 and second child in 2020.

On the professional front, Lisa who began her career with modeling went on to become a fashion designer. Later, she made her foray into the films and has till date featured in movies like-- ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Queen’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Rascals’, ‘The Shaukeens’, etc.