Lisa Haydon gives apt reply to troll who asks her why she remains 'pregnant all the time'

Celebrities, in order to stay in touch with their fans stay active on social media and share each and every update about their life on various platforms. Sometimes, this even results in online trolling for which these stars need to be aware of. A similar incident took place with none other than Lisa Haydon who is currently expecting a third child with her husband, Dino Lalvani. Known for her glamorous pictures and videos, the 'Queen' actress recently revealed that the couple will become parents to a baby girl this time after two sons, Zack and Leo. She is one 'yummy mummy' of the industry who is known for carrying the pregnancy looks in the best way possible. However, she was recently trolled by a user on Instagram who commented on one of her photos and asked her why she remains pregnant all the time.

Lisa, on her Instagram, handle shared pictures from her magazine shoot in which she can be seen enjoying the water while sitting on a surfing baord. Alongside she wrote, "A bit behind on posting the rest of our shoot But, This is my favourite moment of all the pictures. A moment I’ll travel back to in the coming months... when we’d go home to feed ourselves and sleep through the night. Every new addition brings a new family dynamic. Sometimes I feel it’s like a little revolution. When ppl ask if I’m ready. I never know what to say. Yes, because everything weighs heavy. No, because nothing could ever really fully prepare us for what’s about to happen till it does... living on a prayer, stealing sleep, really taking every day as it comes. No matter how crazy things get, there is real surfing to look forward to (not just posing on the board) and being on top of mountains again."

Not just the picture but a comment caught everyone's attention. It was made by a user who said, "It seems like you are pregnant all the time!! Do you love being pregnant?" Replying to the comment, Lisa wrote, "Yes I do it’s a very special time. But also no not anymore. I look forward to life after childbirth." Another user got impressed by her answer and wrote, "So awesome to hear from you, Lisa. You have a stunning body. I adore your pregnancy pics so much! Wish you the best! Take care, stay safe."

For those unversed about the couple, Lisa and Dino got married in October 2016 after dating for almost a year. Dino happens to be the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani. The duo welcomed their first son Zack in 2017 and the second one Leo in 2020.

On the professional front, Lisa who began her career with modeling went on to become a fashion designer. Later, she made her foray into the films and has till date featured in movies like-- ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Queen’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Rascals’, ‘The Shaukeens’, etc.