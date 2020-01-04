Lisa Haydon flaunts her nine-month baby bump in black swimsuit, says 'Any Day Now'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lisa Haydon flaunts her nine-month baby bump in black swimsuit

Lisa Haydon never fails to amaze her followers with her photos and video on social media. The actress, who is in the final days of her second pregnancy, shared another gorgeous photo on Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a black bikini. Like every other celebrity, Lisa also rang into the New Year 2020 by enjoying on a vacation with her family. Being a water baby, the actress flew away to a beach destination on the special occasion.

Sharing a photo of herself, Lisa gave an update about her pregnancy and wrote, "Any day now." During her first pregnancy as well, Lia shared many photos of herself flaunting her baby bump. In other photos, she is seen sun bathing, enjoying a ride in the sea and getting mushy with her husband Dino Lalvani. Check out the photos here-

This is Lisa and Dino’s second pregnancy. They already have a son named Zack. A few days ago, the actress also shared a goofy Mom moment from her life in which her son Zack was seen photobombing her photo. She wrote, "Contemplating a life photobombed by two little peeps soon."

Lisa Haydon does not just make a mark on social media with her baby bump pictures but she also tends to inspire the expecting mother about taking up a healthy lifestyle. In one such post, she wrote: "My sister dragged me to the gym today as I've had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc ... but I think it's really important to remember at this stage... no matter how well I train, I'm only going to get bigger. Ok, with that in mind, let's do it."

