Liger: Vijay Deverakonda ropes in 'Indian Idol 12' contestant Shanmukhapriya for his movie

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda has kept his word to 'Indian Idol 12' fame contestant Shanmukhapriya. He has roped in the young singer to lend her voice to a song in his upcoming film 'Liger'. Shamukhapriya was one of the finalists of the popular singing reality show. On Monday, Vijay took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Shanmukhapriya. "Welcome @shanmukhapriya_1925 on board #Liger. There is no greater happiness than being able to make someone's dream come true. Team #Liger welcomes this little rockstar SMP on board our terrific album," he wrote.

On the grand finale, Vijay Derakonda had appeared on the big screen and promised her to give her a chance to sing in his film. The actor then said, "Today, is the finale. Forget winning forget losing forget everything just have a blast. Give it your all, own that stage and completely enjoy the show. I send all my wishes to contestants and judges. Shanmukhapriya you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It’s a deal. Good luck."

In the video released by the makers of the film, the young and aspiring singer meets Vijay at his home. Deverakonda’s mother felicitates Shanmukhapriya and presents her with some gifts. Sharing the video, producer Charmme wrote, "Amazing gesture #LigerPromise Fulfilled by @TheDeverakonda Making the DREAM Come True & Welcoming #ShanmukhaPriya for a song in #Liger@karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @ananyapandayy @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects @IamVishuReddy @meramyakrishnan(Sic)."

'Liger' is touted as a romantic sports action film. Ananya Panday is the leading lady in the film being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Puri connects and Dharma Productions. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and thus he is undergoing martial arts training to best fit the bill.

It will mark Vijay's first Bollywood venture. It will also be Ananya's first Telugu film. Ramya Krishnan plays a prominent role in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.