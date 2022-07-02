Liger memes go viral after Vijay Deverakonda features naked on 'sexiest poster ever', check out fan reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fans shared memes on the new Liger poster feat Vijay Deverakonda

Liger movie poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before avatar has become all the rage on social media after it was released on Saturday. Many on social media were all praise for the Arjun Reddy star as he looks beefed up for his action avatar and appears insanely fit in the image. Vijay will play the role of an MMA fighter in the movie and in the poster he appears wearing nothing but a pair of hand gloves. A bouquet of roses covers him. The movie, also co-starring Ananya Panday, will release on August 25. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Fans react to Liger poster

If the response to the new Liger poster is any indication, Vijay is well on his way to becoming the next sensation across India. he young actor made jaws drop when he unveiled his bold poster, semi-nude with just a bouquet of roses for his highly anticipated next, Liger. The poster reads, "Saala Crossbreed". #SexiestPosterEver also started trending on Twitter after Vijay's hot avatar was shared with the fans. Netizens lost no time in heaping praise on Vijay's sculpted physique. They took to their social media handles to share their admiration.

Read: Koffee With Karan season 7 trailer out! Akshay-Samantha, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor to spice up the show

Liger memes go viral

Some of the fans made memes on the new Liger poster. In some photoshopped images, a person is seen draping Vijay's body in clothes. Some reacted by saying that after Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) naked scene tease in the upcoming film Thor: Love And Thunder, Vijay's poster took their breath away. Check out some memes on Liger poster here.

Read: Mike Tyson's birthday is extra special thanks to team Liger, don't miss Vijay Deverakonda's message

All about Liger movie

Vijay stars in the much-anticipated 'Liger', directed by Puri Jagannath. Vijay is a popular star with several Telugu hits to his credit. His hit movies include Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. Liger is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. The movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role. It is said he will play Vijay's 'guru' in the movie.

Liger's cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.