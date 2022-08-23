Ananya Panday seeks blessings at Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of Liger release | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been on a hectic promotional spree, touring across the nation! She is in New Delhi to promote her upcoming film 'Liger' with the South sensation Vijay Devarakonda. The actress took some time off her busy schedule and visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings ahead of her film's release. For the unversed, Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ananya Panday seeks blessings

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared some photos as she visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to take blessings. She looked beautiful in pink salwar kameez. Dropping the pictures, she wrote, "Satnam Waheguru...Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh". Her mother Bhavana Panday, who will soon be seen in Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', also reacted to the post. Take a look:

Ananya said her goal as an actor is to keep growing

During Liger's promotional event in Delhi, Ananya Panday said her goal as an actor is to keep getting better at her craft. "I think for me as a person, it is one step at a time. I was grateful that a lot of people enjoyed my performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. As an actor and as a person, I want to keep getting better and keep growing. I want to win over the love of the audience. That is my attempt. I'm trying to work on myself as much as possible," she said. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to controversies & boycott culture surrounding Liger: 'I believe there...

Ananya Panday in Liger

Ananya Panday is set to mark her first multi-lingual film with Liger. In Puri Jagannadh directorial, she will be seen in the lead role opposite Vijay Deverakonda, who is said to be portraying a kickboxer with a stutter. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and boxing legend Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. ALSO READ: Amid 'Boycott Liger' trend, Vijay Deverakonda shares a cryptic tweet, saying 'we'll fight back'

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

